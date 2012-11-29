MILWAUKEE Nov 28 A Delta flight from Milwaukee
to Detroit was delayed on Wednesday after a passenger found a
live shotgun shell by his seat and everyone on board had to pass
through a security check a second time, a sheriff's official
said.
The passenger found the shell at 6:47 a.m. local time in the
seat-back pocket in front of him, said Fran McLaughlin, a
spokeswoman for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. The
incident occurred at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International
Airport.
A sheriff's canine unit swept the plane and found no other
shell casings, McLaughlin said.
The Transportation Security Administration rescreened all
the passengers aboard the flight. After a one-hour delay, the
plane took off for its original destination of Detroit, she
said.
Representatives from Delta and the TSA could not be reached
for comment.
The man who found the shell was interviewed by
investigators, who found nothing suspicious about him,
McLaughlin said. It remained unclear how the shell ended up on
the flight.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Alex Dobuzinskis
in Los Angeles; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Peter Cooney)