WASHINGTON, March 17 A United Airlines
flight to Denver returned to a Washington airport late on Monday
when a passenger shouting about jihad rushed toward the cockpit
before other passengers grabbed him, ABC News said.
United Flight 1074, carrying 33 passengers and six crew
members, returned to Washington Dulles International Airport
when the passenger "failed to comply with crew instructions,"
airline spokesman Luke Punzenberger said in a statement.
A video posted online by a passenger showed a dark-haired
man with a bloodied face being held to the floor of the Boeing
737, tearfully saying, "I'm sorry, I'm so sorry."
"Don't move, you're OK. We're going to get you off this
plane, buddy," a second man says.
A spokesman for Washington's airport authority said the
passenger was taken to a hospital for observation. The man has
not been charged and Dulles' operations were unaffected, he
said.
Passenger Donna Tellam told ABC News, "At one point when his
head was down he said there were jihadists in the cargo hold and
he did say jihad a couple times."
She said the man was held down by passengers until flight
attendants put plastic restraints on his arms.
CNN played audio from LiveATC.net, which provides air
traffic control communications online, of the pilot's radio
traffic with controllers.
"We're declaring an emergency due to a passenger
disturbance," the pilot said.
"He ran forward towards the cockpit and he is being
restrained by other passengers ... The cockpit is secure and we
would just like to return to the airport and have authorities
meet him."
The airport authority spokesman said the plane continued on
to Denver and the passengers were rebooked by United.
