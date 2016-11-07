By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Transportation
Department on Monday said it was proposing to award American
Airlines Group Inc a new daily scheduled nonstop flight
between Los Angeles and Beijing.
The Obama administration has been considering rival
applications from American and Delta Air Lines Inc to
operate the flight.
Delta already flies a daily nonstop route to China from
Seattle, while United Continental Holdings Inc has
service from San Francisco.
Delta said in a Transportation Department filing that it has
a 9 percent share of the seats to Beijing - including codeshare
flights - compared with 15 percent for American and United with
75 percent.
American argued in a filing that Delta already holds a
significant advantage over American in U.S.-Chinese flight
competition, with Delta and alliance partners, China Eastern and
China Southern, serving nearly twice as much U.S.-China traffic
as American and Hainan Airlines combined.
Those opposed to awarding American the flight have until
Nov. 22 to file comments before the Transportation Department
makes a final decision.
