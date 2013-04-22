(Adds details, quotes)
By Karl Plume
April 22 Barge shipping on the Illinois River
and parts of the Mississippi River was at a standstill on Monday
as flooding forced the closure of numerous locks and crews
worked to recover dozens of barges that broke free in
flood-swollen currents.
The U.S. Coast Guard will close a section of the Illinois
River near Peoria to all traffic later on Monday to protect
levees, and was considering shipping restrictions in other areas
as heavy currents made navigation treacherous.
The shipping headaches come just three months after
near-record-low water threatened to close the Mississippi River
along a busy stretch from St. Louis to its confluence with the
Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois.
"While the conditions are much different than they were this
winter, the effects are quite the same. We're placing
operational guidelines on the vessel industry and shutting parts
of the river," said Coast Guard spokesman Colin Fogarty.
"We're looking at all options to get navigation flowing
again. However, until we can get the surveyors and the salvors
out onto the scene it is difficult to say how soon we can get
the river back open," he said.
A 15-mile stretch of the Mississippi River near St. Louis
was closed late Saturday after 114 barges primarily owned by
American Commercial Lines (ACL) broke free from a fleeting area
and 11 of them, all containing coal, sank.
All of the barges had been secured and two salvage companies
were working to raise the sunken barges and recover the rest.
Still, the river remained closed between mile markers 155
and 170 as the Army Corps surveyed the shipping channel. The
Coast Guard did not have an estimate of when navigation may
resume.
Four northbound and four southbound barge tows containing a
total of 79 barges was awaiting passage at midday Monday, a
Coast Guard spokesman said.
Another barge accident further south near Vicksburg,
Mississippi, shuttered the river Sunday morning between mile
markers 415 and 436 before one-way traffic was allowed to resume
early on Monday.
Three grain barges and 27 coal barges had broken free of a
barge tow. One sank and at least one struck a railroad bridge,
the Coast Guard said.
When the river reopened to southbound traffic, 12 vessels
pushing about 120 barges were awaiting passage. A northbound
queue of 16 vessels pushing about 230 barges would be cleared
through the area once the southbound queue had passed, the Coast
Guard said.
The Army Corps shuttered about a dozen locks on the Illinois
and Mississippi rivers late last week and over the weekend due
to high water, but most could reopen by the end of April or
early May, according to the latest river crest forecasts from
the National Weather Service.
