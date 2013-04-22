(Adds Mississippi River reopening near St. Louis, adds grain
prices rising)
By Karl Plume
April 22 Commercial shipping traffic was moving
again on the Mississippi River south of St. Louis after a pair
of barge accidents that forced the U.S. Coast Guard to close the
waterway over the weekend, but navigation remained severely
impaired further north.
Flooding following torrential rains across the central
United States forced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to close
about a dozen locks on the Illinois River and the Mississippi
River north of St. Louis late last week.
The U.S. Coast Guard will also close a section of the
Illinois River near Peoria to all traffic later on Monday to
protect levees, and was considering shipping restrictions in
other areas as heavy currents made navigation treacherous.
The shipping headaches come just three months after
near-record-low water threatened to close the Mississippi River
along a busy stretch from St. Louis to its confluence with the
Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois.
"While the conditions are much different than they were this
winter, the effects are quite the same. We're placing
operational guidelines on the vessel industry and shutting parts
of the river," said Coast Guard spokesman Colin Fogarty.
A 15-mile stretch of the Mississippi River near St. Louis
was closed late Saturday after 114 barges primarily owned by
American Commercial Lines (ACL) broke free from a fleeting area
and 11 of them, all containing coal, sank.
All of the barges were secured and an aerial survey on
Monday found that none of the sunken barges posed a risk to
navigation. The Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and
ACL were coordinating plans to remove the sunken barges.
"Two of the barges were just barely outside the channel so
we were able to allow navigation by them. There was also one
barge that sunk in the middle of the channel, but it is
currently under about 20 feet of water so it doesn't pose a
threat," Fogarty said.
A queue of at least four upriver vessels and four downriver
vessels towing 79 barges formed during the 36-hour closure and
should be cleared quickly as the river was open to two-way
traffic.
Another barge accident further south near Vicksburg,
Mississippi, shuttered the river Sunday morning between mile
markers 415 and 436 before one-way traffic was allowed to resume
early on Monday.
Three grain barges and 27 coal barges had broken free of a
barge tow. One sank and at least one struck a railroad bridge,
the Coast Guard said.
When the river reopened to southbound traffic, 12 vessels
pushing about 120 barges were awaiting passage. A northbound
queue of 16 vessels pushing about 230 barges would be cleared
through the area once the southbound queue had passed, the Coast
Guard said.
The Army Corps shuttered about a dozen locks on the Illinois
and Mississippi rivers late last week and over the weekend due
to high water, but most could reopen by the end of April or
early May, according to the latest river crest forecasts from
the National Weather Service.
Grain export prices climbed as the shipping disruptions,
expected to persist to some degree for at least another week,
severed the farm-to-port supply pipeline for shippers at the
Gulf of Mexico.
Some 60 percent of U.S. grain exports are shipped via the
Mississippi River system from production areas in the Midwest to
export terminals at the Gulf of Mexico. Various other
commodities, including oil, coal and fertilizer are also shipped
on the inland waterway system.
Spot corn prices at the Gulf rose to the highest in a month
while soybean prices hit a three-month high as exporters
scrambled for needed supplies.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Jim Marshall)