WASHINGTON Dec 7 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
approved an extension of the government flood insurance program
through next May.
The National Flood Insurance Program has survived for years
on a series of extensions, the most recent of which was due to
expire Dec. 16.
It is virtually the only source of residential coverage for
flooding and is running a large deficit. Congress has struggled
to reform its finances.
The program has 5.57 million policies in force nationwide,
insuring $1.25 trillion in property and could not write new
policies unless extended.
Insurers are currently processing thousands of claims from
Hurricane Irene, which triggered flooding along riverside
communities in New York and New England.
The Senate extension was proposed by David Vitter. The
House of Representatives still must act to ensure a program
extension.