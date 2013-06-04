June 4 Barge traffic on a flooded stretch of the
Mississippi River remained at a standstill on Tuesday, but
relatively few vessels stood waiting at the channel's system of
locks as shippers had received ample warning of the rising
water.
The Port of St. Louis and eight locks on the major shipping
artery from northern Iowa to St. Louis have been closed by the
U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers following record
rains around the U.S. Midwest.
It was the third major hindrance to river shipping this year
after record flooding on the Illinois River in April and the
threat of a low-water closure of the Mississippi in January,
events that further solidified communication between the
industry and government officials that manage the river system.
"We have a very close working relationship with the river
industry, so when we have an anticipated river closure, they
know well before we close. It doesn't help if they're parked on
the river," Army Corps spokesman Michael Petersen said.
The closures were expected to keep commercial navigation
shuttered until at least the weekend or early next week, but
shipping traffic will likely accelerate ahead of the anticipated
reopening.
"Right now, you're probably not seeing a long queue because
a lot of folks saw the flood coming. The lock queues will spike
as soon as it looks like we're going to reopen because
everybody's going to want to get through," Petersen said.
Two upbound vessels towing a total of 30 barges were delayed
at a railroad drawbridge in Hannibal, Missouri, a Coast Guard
spokesman said. Another two vessels hauling a total of 14 barges
were also delayed by the lock closures.
Eight locks between Lock 17 at New Boston, Illinois, and
Lock 27 in Granite City, Illinois, were closed and a ninth, Lock
16 at Muscatine, Iowa, was forecast to shut later on Tuesday.
Locks on the Illinois River remain open, but since the
waterway flows into the Mississippi north of St. Louis and above
the southernmost lock closure, barges are unable to navigate to
the Gulf Coast.
The latest river forecasts from the National Weather Service
suggest Lock 16 could reopen on Saturday and the locks further
downriver could reopen over following days as the river's crest
moves southward toward the Gulf of Mexico.
The Coast Guard officially closed the busy port of St. Louis
on Monday from mile markers 179 to 184 due to high water and
warned mariners about increased debris in the river.
Barge shippers will be allowed to tend to vessels parked
along the shoreline and remove debris around barges that could
increase the risk of vessels breaking free, but all other
traffic is restricted.
Some 60 percent of all U.S. grain exports is transported via
the Mississippi River and its tributaries from farm areas in the
Midwest to export terminals at the Gulf Coast. Shippers also
rely on the inland waterway system to transport numerous other
commodities, including fertilizer, coal, crude oil and steel.
