CHICAGO, April 25 CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Thursday declared force majeure at terminals on the Illinois River, allowing a delay of contracted corn and soybean deliveries due to flooding which halted the loading of barges.

Under exchange rules, if barges cannot be loaded at a majority of shipping stations, then shipments may be delayed for the duration of the problem.

"The exchange is hereby declaring a condition of force majeure for corn and soybean shipping stations as a majority of the facilities on the Illinois River are unable to load due to high waters and/or flooding," CME Group said in its announcement.

The exchange's initial notice declared force majeure at "a majority of" terminals on the river, but it later issued a revised notice to clarify that the declaration applies to all corn and soybean terminals on the river.

The Illinois River grain terminals are the delivery points for CBOT corn and soybean futures. The exchange's declaration comes ahead of the delivery period for CBOT May contracts. First notice day for May deliveries is April 30.

Traders do not expect many deliveries of corn or soybeans, a factor that may limit the impact of the force majeure declaration. Supplies of each commodity are tight and cash prices are historically high, making the cash market a better sale for commercials holding grain than delivering against CBOT futures.

"We are not expecting any deliveries for corn or beans. So it's not going to make a difference, because they are not going to load it out anyway," one cash-connected CBOT trader said.