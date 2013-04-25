CHICAGO, April 25 CME Group, parent of
the Chicago Board of Trade, on Thursday declared force majeure
at terminals on the Illinois River, allowing a delay of
contracted corn and soybean deliveries due to flooding which
halted the loading of barges.
Under exchange rules, if barges cannot be loaded at a
majority of shipping stations, then shipments may be delayed for
the duration of the problem.
"The exchange is hereby declaring a condition of force
majeure for corn and soybean shipping stations as a majority of
the facilities on the Illinois River are unable to load due to
high waters and/or flooding," CME Group said in its
announcement.
The exchange's initial notice declared force majeure at "a
majority of" terminals on the river, but it later issued a
revised notice to clarify that the declaration applies to all
corn and soybean terminals on the river.
The Illinois River grain terminals are the delivery points
for CBOT corn and soybean futures. The exchange's declaration
comes ahead of the delivery period for CBOT May contracts. First
notice day for May deliveries is April 30.
Traders do not expect many deliveries of corn or soybeans, a
factor that may limit the impact of the force majeure
declaration. Supplies of each commodity are tight and cash
prices are historically high, making the cash market a better
sale for commercials holding grain than delivering against CBOT
futures.
"We are not expecting any deliveries for corn or beans. So
it's not going to make a difference, because they are not going
to load it out anyway," one cash-connected CBOT trader said.