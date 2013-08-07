By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Aug 7 A 4-year-old boy was
dead and a woman believed to be his mother was missing after
flash flooding in central Missouri that closed an Interstate
highway on Wednesday and triggered some evacuations.
"It appears they were washed out of their vehicle when it
was swept from a small tributary into a larger creek," said
Sergeant Dan Crain, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway
Patrol in Rolla, adding that the vehicle had been found.
The identities of the boy and woman, presumed to be mother
and son, were not released. Authorities said they had been
swept off a county road in their car on Tuesday and a search for
them was underway near Waynesville, Missouri.
Heavy periodic rain from late Monday through Wednesday
morning caused major flooding in and near Waynesville, about 130
miles southwest of St. Louis, and evacuations of some homes and
buildings.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency on
Tuesday and on Wednesday he sent 50 military police from the
Missouri National Guard to help residents and protect property
in flooded areas.
Rains caused a rapid rise in the Gasconade River, flooding
parts of Interstate 44 and led to parts of the highway being
closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
