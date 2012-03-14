* Global warming doubles risk of once-a-century floods
* $30 billion in property damage projected for Florida
* Sea level rise amplifies storm surges, reports find
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, March 14 For the nearly 5
million people who live along the U.S. coasts from Maine to the
Gulf of Mexico and the West Coast, rising seas fueled by global
warming have doubled the risk of so-called once-a-century
floods, according to a trio of environmental reports released on
Wednesday.
These new reports - one from the non-profit group Climate
Central and two others published in the peer-reviewed journal
Environmental Research Letters - offer a detailed picture of
where the most severe risks are along coastlines of the
contiguous 48 states.
Based on 2010 U.S. Census population data and a fresh
analysis of high tide lines by the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration, the Climate Central report's
findings can be seen online at surgingseas.org
South Florida may be "indefensible" against floods caused by
higher seas and the bigger storm surges that are expected to
result, said Ben Strauss, an expert on ecology and evolutionary
biology who is chief operating officer of Climate Central. He
co-authored the two journal reports and the online report.
An estimated $30 billion in taxable property is vulnerable
in southeast Florida alone, according to a preliminary
independent analysis cited in the report.
In California, some places that have never seen severe
floods could be vulnerable to them in the next decade or two,
Strauss said.
Climate scientists maintain that people, businesses and
infrastructure in low-lying coastal areas of the contiguous 48
U.S. states are vulnerable to sea level rise, and world sea
levels have risen by 8 inches (20.3 centimetres) since 1880.
This rise in the world's seas is caused by the expansion of
ocean waters as they warm and by the melting of glaciers and ice
sheets, Strauss said. This is due to global warming fueled by
the emission of heat-trapping greenhouse gases, he and other
climate scientists have said.
Forecasts for sea level rise this century range from 2 to 7
feet (.6 to 2.1 metres), with most estimates centering around 3
to 4 feet (.9 to 1.2 metres), given a projected rise in global
temperature of at least 2 to 3 degrees F (1.1 to 1.6 degrees C),
Strauss said.
VULNERABLE ZONES
As seas rise, they amplify storm surges, the reports said.
Global warming will more than double the odds of
once-a-century floods by 2030 for more than two-thirds of the 55
coastal locations considered in the analysis, the Climate
Central report said. For a majority of the locations, warming
triples the odds of century floods.
By 2030, storm surges combined with rising seas could raise
waters to 4 feet (1.2 metres) or more above high tide lines at
many locations, the reports said, noting that 4.9 million people
live in 2.6 million homes in this vulnerable zone between the
observed high tide and the top of expected flood waters.
Cities are likely to be hit hardest, Strauss said, with 90
percent of the impact projected to come in areas with extremely
dense population.
In 285 coastal cities and towns, more than half the
population lives below the 4-foot mark, the Climate Central
report found. Florida has 106 of these at-risk municipalities;
Louisiana has 65, New Jersey and North Carolina have 22 each,
Maryland has 14, New York has 13 and Virginia has 10.
Florida is a special case because in addition to rising seas
and storm surges, its geology and system of drainage canals pose
complex problems. "Basically, south Florida in the long term is
indefensible," Strauss said.
"A lot of the state is built on porous bedrock, bedrock
that's like Swiss cheese," he said. "You can't practically build
a wall to keep the sea out. The water will come up through the
ground."
To prepare for the future, he said, researchers looked to
the past, and compared current flooding patterns to what
occurred before sea levels rose 8 inches, starting in 1880.
"Today's century storm would be a once-in-200- or 300-year
event, or rarer if there had been no sea level rise from global
warming over the last century," Strauss said. "The point is,
we're already in the teeth of this."
