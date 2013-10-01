Oct 1 Jacksonville International Airport was
evacuated on Tuesday as police investigated a "reported
suspicious package," according to a tweet from the Jacksonville
Sheriff's office.
Jacksonville police blocked off the entrance to the airport.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The Florida Times-Union reported that the incident began
when authorities confronted a man who claimed he had a bomb. A
second man was seen running from the area, according to a law
enforcement source cited by the Times-Union.
Passengers on in-bound flights at the airport were being
transported to nearby hotels, the airport said on its Twitter
account.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray and David Adams in Miami; Editing by
Gary Hill)