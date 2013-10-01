Oct 1 Jacksonville International Airport was evacuated on Tuesday as police investigated a "reported suspicious package," according to a tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff's office.

Jacksonville police blocked off the entrance to the airport. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Florida Times-Union reported that the incident began when authorities confronted a man who claimed he had a bomb. A second man was seen running from the area, according to a law enforcement source cited by the Times-Union.

Passengers on in-bound flights at the airport were being transported to nearby hotels, the airport said on its Twitter account. (Reporting by Kevin Gray and David Adams in Miami; Editing by Gary Hill)