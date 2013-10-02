Oct 2 Two people have been arrested in
connection with the discovery of suspicious packages that
prompted a five-hour evacuation at Jacksonville International
Airport in Florida, NBC News reported on Wednesday.
NBC had no further details and Reuters could not confirm the
arrest report with the FBI, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or
airport officials.
The airport was evacuated for five hours on Tuesday night
after two suspicious packages were found, one in a terminal and
one in a parking garage.
A bomb squad found a suspicious device that was removed and
"rendered safe," a sheriff's spokesman said Tuesday night
without giving additional details.
The airport reopened Tuesday night but traffic was still
disrupted on Wednesday morning.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)