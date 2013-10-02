(Adds bond set at over $1 million)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Oct 2 A trucking company
worker was arrested on charges of making a false bomb threat
that prompted a five-hour evacuation at Jacksonville
International Airport in Florida, jail records showed on
Wednesday.
Zeljko Causevic, 39, of Jacksonville, walked up to a
Transportation Security Administration agent on Tuesday evening,
pointed to his camouflage backpack and said, "I got a bomb in
here," the arrest report said.
He carried a luggage scale, batteries and cell phone in the
backpack and had a remote-control device that he referred to as
a "detonator," the report said.
Causevic then told the agent it was "supposed to be a bomb,
but it's not."
The airport was evacuated while a bomb squad checked out his
backpack and examined a second suspicious package that was found
in a parking lot and determined to be harmless.
Causevic was jailed on charges of making a false report
about a bomb and the manufacture or possession of a hoax bomb.
He is U.S. citizen born in Bosnia Herzegovina and employed by
the Swift Trucking Co., his arrest report said. He has lived in
Jacksonville for 15 years, it said.
Causevic appeared before Circuit Judge Russell Healey in a
Jacksonville courtroom on Wednesday. He wore a rumpled green
jail uniform and stood with his hands cuffed in front of him,
his legs shackled and his head down.
The judge set bond at over $1 million and set Causevic's
next court appearance for Oct. 23.
During the confusion on Tuesday night, a second man was
arrested in the airport garage on unrelated charges of resisting
arrest, investigators and jail records said.
The airport reopened late Tuesday night. Some outgoing
flights were canceled on Wednesday morning but operations
returned to normal later in the day.
(Reporting by Susan Eastman in Jacksonville and Jane Sutton in
Miami; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn, Chris Reese
and Krista Hughes)