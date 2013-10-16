MIAMI Oct 16 A passenger terminal at Miami
International Airport was evacuated for nearly two hours on
Wednesday after a bomb-sniffing dog detected something
suspicious, authorities said.
Detective Robin Pinkard of the Miami-Dade Police Department
said the incident began at about 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) during a
routine security sweep through Concourse J at the airport, which
mostly handles flights operated by Latin American airlines.
"One of our explosive recognition dogs alerted on a pallet
that was located in Concourse J," Pinkard said. "That's the
notification for us to call in our bomb squad."
She said an all-clear had been given and the terminal was
reopened at about 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) after the pallet was
removed to a bomb containment and disposal area.
Airport spokesman Marc Henderson said only one flight was
delayed by the temporary evacuation of the concourse.
It was not immediately clear if it was an individual piece
of luggage or cargo on the pallet, used to load and unload
aircraft cargo bays, that aroused the dog's suspicions, Pinkard
said.
"They relocated it to another area where it's probably going
to be disposed of. They're probably going to blow it up," she
said.
(Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)