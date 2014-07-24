By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla., July 24
ORLANDO, Fla., July 24 Three bare burglars
burgle beef. Only in Florida is that not a tongue twister but
the latest true crime.
The break-in occurred at Doc's Beach House in Bonita Springs
in the middle of the night on Sunday, according to Lee County
sheriff spokesman Tony Schall.
The three young men are seen on video roaming around the
kitchen in their underwear and taking a case of hamburgers and
some red bell peppers from the refrigerator, according to the
report.
Then they stripped off their underwear and walked around the
kitchen nude awhile longer before leaving.
Although photos from the security camera are being posted
widely on the Internet, only two tips have come in, Schall said,
with no one apparently recognizing the faces.
Investigators might never uncover the culprits, Schall said.
Schall said officers suspect the three might have been
tourists.
