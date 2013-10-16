MIAMI At least four people died and 11 others were rescued after a small boat, packed with suspected migrants from Haiti and Jamaica, capsized off the coast of Miami, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

Coast Guard crew members found the survivors clinging to the hull of the 15-20 foot (4.5-6 meter) power boat after getting a call at about 1:00 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT) from a 911 dispatch center in Miami, said Petty Officer Sabrina Laberdesque.

One of the 11 survivors was taken to a hospital for medical attention, said Laberdesque, who didn't have details about the person's condition.

Rescuers recovered four bodies from the ocean seven miles (11 km) east of Miami, and the other survivors were in Coast Guard custody, she said, adding that the incident was suspected to be a migrant smuggling attempt.

"We're searching by air and by sea for additional possible survivors," she said.

Laberdesque didn't have information about the origin of the capsized vessel, which appeared to have been overloaded.

"They're suspected to be Haitian and Jamaican," she said of the boat's occupants.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Tom Brown; Editing by Bernadette Baum)