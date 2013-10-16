(Adds details, search operation called off)
MIAMI Oct 16 A small boat carrying 15 suspected
migrants from Haiti and Jamaica capsized off the coast of Miami,
killing four of the six women aboard, the U.S. Coast Guard said
on Wednesday.
Coast Guard crew members found the survivors clinging to the
hull of the 15 to 20 foot (4.5-6 meter) power boat after getting
a call at about 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT) from a 911 dispatch center
in Miami, said Petty Officer Sabrina Laberdesque.
One of the 11 survivors was taken to a hospital for medical
attention but was later released into the custody of U.S.
Customs and Border Protection, authorities said.
Commander Darren Caprara, chief response officer for the
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami, told reporters it was difficult
to ascertain the exact number of people aboard the "overloaded
vessel" when it capsized about seven miles (11 km) off Miami.
But he said a search operation had been called off by Wednesday
afternoon.
"We have every reason to believe that we have found all the
people at sea. The final number was 15. It turned out to be nine
males and six females," he said.
He said the bodies of the four women killed were discovered
when the Coast Guard righted the vessel. A male survivor who
clung to life in an air pocket under the vessel was found at the
same time, Caprara said.
Laberdesque did not have information about the origin of the
capsized vessel but said its occupants were all believed to be
either Haitian or Jamaican nationals.
(Reporting by Tom Brown, additional reporting by Colleen
Jenkins; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)