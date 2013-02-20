MIAMI Feb 20 Florida came through this week's
cold snap with no major damage to the orange blossoms that will
produce next year's crop, the state's largest growers'
association said.
Temperatures dipped below freezing on the northern edge of
the central Florida citrus-fruit-growing area during the
weekend, but the cold didn't linger long enough to cause crop
damage, the group said.
"It looks like we came through the cold snap in good shape,"
said Andrew Meadows, a spokesman for the growers association
Florida Citrus Mutual.
Florida had an unusually warm January and a mild early
February, prompting some trees to blossom early. A major loss of
blooms could reduce next year's crop.
Meadows said there had been "some isolated bloom damage, but
not anything material."
The cold snap passed quickly and temperatures in the region
were forecast to reach the uppers 70s Fahrenheit (mid 20s
Celsius) on Wednesday, with overnight lows in the upper 50s and
60s.
