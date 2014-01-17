MIAMI, Jan 17 Cold weather overnight did not
harm oranges and other fruit across Florida's citrus-growing
regions, the state's leading growers association said on Friday.
"Came through in good shape. No reports of damage currently.
Had some high 20s, low 30s. Not cold enough, long enough,"
Andrew Meadows, a spokesman for Florida Citrus Mutual, told
Reuters.
Typically, citrus can be damaged by four hours or more of
temperatures below 28 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 2 Celsius) but
Meadows said that had not happened, even in northern
citrus-producing regions of Florida.
Florida accounts for about 75 percent of the U.S. orange
crop and as much as 40 percent of the world's orange juice
supply.
(Reporting By David Adams;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)