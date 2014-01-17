(Adds market reaction)
MIAMI, Jan 17 Cold weather overnight did not
harm oranges and other fruit across Florida's citrus-growing
regions, the state's leading growers association said on Friday.
"Came through in good shape. No reports of damage currently.
Had some high 20s, low 30s. Not cold enough, long enough,"
Andrew Meadows, a spokesman for Florida Citrus Mutual, said.
Typically, citrus can be damaged by four hours or more of
temperatures below 28 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 2 Celsius) but
Meadows said that had not happened, even in northern
citrus-producing regions of Florida.
Florida accounts for about 75 percent of the U.S. orange
crop and as much as 40 percent of the world's orange juice
supply.
The U.S. frozen concentrated orange juice market did not
show signs of concern regarding the forecast for cold
temperatures in Florida. On Friday, the benchmark contract
on ICE Futures U.S. settled up 0.3 percent at $1.4185 per
lb.
The weather for central Florida's citrus fields is forecast
to warm up on Friday to the mid 60s before plummeting again into
the mid-30s on Saturday night.
Meadows said he remains "cautiously optimistic" that the
crop will avoid damage. Even when orange groves are hit by a
freeze the fruit is usually salvageable, though it will yield
less juice than normal.
