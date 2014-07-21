By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, July 21
MIAMI, July 21 Colombian coffee growers, long
represented by a fictional farmer named Juan Valdez with a
mustache and wide-brimmed hat, opened a namesake coffee shop in
downtown Miami on Monday, hoping to re-establish the brand in
the high-end U.S. coffee market.
Procafecol, the Colombian company that manages the Juan
Valdez brand that represents about 500,000 of the country's
coffee producers, plans to open 60 franchises in Florida in the
next five years. It is also looking toward markets with heavy
Hispanic ties, like Texas and Southern California, and others
with established coffee cultures that support high-end coffee
shops, said Procafecol Chief Executive Hernan Méndez Bages.
The company is looking to tap an estimated $18 billion
premium coffee market in the United States. It once owned a
handful of stores in New York City, Seattle and Philadelphia but
closed most, including one in Times Square, in 2010.
At the same time Starbucks Corp last week opened its
first store in Colombia 43 years after the world's biggest
coffee chain began buying beans from the country famous for its
premium arabica coffee.
Juan Valdez Café will offer an array of Colombian coffees
from the country's different growing regions along with
Colombian pastries like pan de bono, a cheese-infused bread, and
empanadas.
"This is becoming like the wine industry where you're
pairing food, and consumers here in the U.S. are so willing to
learn about coffee, how it's roasted, and the origin," said
Alejandra Londoño, Juan Valdez's vice president of international
business.
Though the company has 280 stores in 13 countries, primarily
in Latin America, it faces an uphill battle in the high-end U.S.
market dominated by Starbucks.
At the same time Colombian coffee growers have struggled to
maintain production in recent years.
Heavy rains and a replanting program took many trees out of
production and drastically cut the country's coffee crop in
2008. That was followed by four more below-average crop years in
part due to a leaf rust disease outbreak. As a result, many U.S.
dealers were forced to look elsewhere for high-quality arabica
beans, causing Colombia to lose some loyal customers.
(Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David
Adams, Lisa Baertlein and Eric Walsh)