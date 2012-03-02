TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 1 - Florida lawmakers voted on Thursday to pay $1.35 million to a man who spent more than half his life behind bars for a crime he did not commit.

By a 37-1 vote, the Florida Senate approved a bill giving William Dillon $50,000 for each of the 27 years he was imprisoned for the 1981 murder of James Dvorak in Brevard County, Florida.

Dillon, 52, is the latest in a growing list of falsely imprisoned prisoners to be financially compensated by states.

He thanked his attorney and others who took up his case without compensation.

"That's the great thing about this," Dillon told reporters following the vote. "There are people that actually believe in you enough to actually help you."

Dillon, who now lives in North Carolina, was freed from prison in 2008 after the Innocence Project of Florida got involved in his case. DNA testing on evidence led to his exoneration.

(Reporting By Michael Peltier; Editing by Tom Brown and Sandra Maler)