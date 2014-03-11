By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla., March 11
ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 Voters on Florida's Gulf
Coast head to the polls Tuesday to fill a vacant U.S.
Congressional seat in a special election watched by both major
parties for what it portends for November when all 435
congressional seats will be up for grabs.
"It's still anybody's guess who's going to win. Turnout is
key," Susan MacManus, a longtime political analyst and professor
at the University of South Florida in Tampa, told Reuters less
than 24 hours before polls opened.
The Rothenberg Political Report in Roll Call, a Capitol
Hill-focused publication, also rated the race as a toss-up one
day before the election.
Florida's is a big swing state, with 27 seats in the House
of Representatives, tied with New York state for the third
largest delegation in the nation, and behind only California and
Texas.
A Democratic victory would be a major blow to the Republican
party heading into the fall mid-term elections, as well as the
next presidential race in 2016. Democrats hold the advantage in
the more liberal south of the state and Republicans prevail in
the conservative north, while central Florida is more evenly
split.
Former Florida finance officer Alex Sink, a Democrat, has
held a slight lead in the polls throughout the campaign against
David Jolly, a Republican Washington, D.C., lobbyist who once
worked for the late Congressman C.W. Bill Young. Young died in
office in October at the age of 82 after serving 22 years.
Republicans hold a 2.4 percent edge in voter registration in
Florida's congressional district 13, which lies within Pinellas
County on the state's west coast. It is not certain how
Libertarian candidate Lucas Overby and the 24 percent of voters
who identify with no party or a minor party will affect the
result.
Voters have been hit with more than $9 million worth of
television advertising and other campaign material financed in
large part by the national parties and partisan groups hoping a
victory in this race will signal the prospect of a bigger win in
the November mid-term elections.
"You can see the handprints of the national parties all over
the race," said MacManus. "It almost seems as if the 2012
presidential race never ended, and just the faces and the
district changed."
Sink slammed Jolly as a Washington lobbyist for special
interests, while Jolly fired back at Sink for being close to
President Obama and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
MacManus said an early focus on Obamacare got little
traction because older voters were not affected. Sink switched
to criticizing Jolly for representing a client who wanted to
privatize Social Security and turn Medicare into a voucher
program, changes Jolly said he does not support.
"This is a strategy I think Democrats are looking at
nationally to change the focus from Obamacare to Social Security
and Medicare," MacManus said.
Following the election, MacManus expects both parties to use
the Tampa Bay area, the nation's 10th largest television market
and home to 25 percent of all registered Florida voters, as a
political laboratory to conduct focus groups on the campaign
strategies.
(Editing by David Adams and Ken Wills)