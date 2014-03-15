March 15 The director of a Crime Stoppers
program in Miami, Florida, was facing jail on Saturday after
refusing to hand over information in a drug case because he said
it would violate the organization's promise to keep its tipsters
anonymous.
Richard Masten was sentenced Friday to 14 days behind bars
for contempt of court after he refused to hand over the tip,
which was written on a piece of paper. Instead of handing the
paper to the judge, he ripped it in half and stuffed it in his
mouth, according to video of the proceeding posted on the
group's Facebook page.
"The issue is the court asking Crime Stoppers to go back on
their promise," Masten told the judge.
The judge stayed Masten's sentence until next week to allow
him more time to consider turning over the information.
Crime Stoppers programs are operated on both a local and
national level, allowing community members to provide anonymous
information about criminal activity without fear of prosecution
or revenge.
A judge had ordered Masten to hand over information the
Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers received about a cocaine
possession case, saying the court was only interested in the
evidence it might contain, not the identity of the tipster.
The lawyer for the defendant had asked the judge to review
the information, saying it could be necessary for their case.
"There's absolutely no information that I am looking for
that has to do with the name or the identity of a tipster,"
Jean-Michel D'Escoubet, the attorney for the defendant, told
Miami's WFOR-TV.
But Masten said he would not allow a judge to review the
information and decide whether it compromised the tipster's
identity.
"If you do it in this case, the question comes down the
road, well you did it in that case. Why not this case?" Masten
said. "Well, I'm not going to do it in this case."
