June 4 The pilots of a U.S. Army helicopter that
crashed into a Florida bay in March, killing 11 service members,
lost control of the aircraft after becoming disoriented in heavy
sea fog, the military said on Thursday.
An investigation found that the two pilots failed to switch
from using visual flight procedures to instruments that could
have helped them navigate the foggy conditions they encountered
during the nighttime training exercise, according to a statement
from the Louisiana National Guard.
Four guard soldiers and seven Marines from a special
operations unit from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina died when
the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter plunged into waters off the
Florida Panhandle on March 10. The pilots were among those
killed.
A second helicopter in the exercise turned back due to the
weather and landed safely.
"Training for high-risk, realistic missions is something
these service members accepted on a regular basis to be able to
do their job when called upon," said Major General Glenn Curtis,
adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard.
