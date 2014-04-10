ORLANDO, Fla., April 10 Police searched on Thursday for a driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured 14 people, two of them critically, at a day care center in the Orlando, Florida area.

Robert Corchado, 28, was believed to be the driver of a Dodge Durango involved in the crash Wednesday afternoon, which rear-ended another car as it slowed to turn into the day care entrance, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The second car, a Toyota Solara, jumped the curb before going through the parking lot and into the front of the day care center, striking several children and coming to a halt at the back of the building.

The Durango fled the scene in the Orlando suburb of Winter Park and was later found parked at a home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Corchado, who authorities now believe is driving a Mazda SUV that was rented after the crash, said Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Wanda Diaz.

Thirteen people were taken to five hospitals and two were treated at the crash scene. The driver of the car that remained lodged late Wednesday inside the day care center was not seriously hurt, according to the highway patrol.

At least one of the injured remained in critical condition Wednesday night, said a spokeswoman at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

The death of the four-year-old child was announced Wednesday by the Arnold Palmer Hospital, where she was treated. (Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Bernadette Baum)