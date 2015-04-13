ORLANDO, Fla., April 13 The passenger killed in a crash at a Walt Disney World Speedway race-car attraction has been identified as an instructor who was riding in a Lamborghini that hit a guardrail after the driver lost control, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The instructor was 36 year-old Gary Terry of Davenport, a senior operations manager at Exotic Driving Experience, the highway patrol said. Terry died at the scene.

The driver, Tavon Watson, 24, of Kissimmee, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The estimated speed of the crash was 100 mph, according to the highway patrol.

The Exotic Driving Experience attraction is offered by North Carolina-based Petty Holdings, which markets products licensed under the name of retired NASCAR stock car racer Richard Petty.

No racing experience is required to drive one of the exotic cars, which also include Ferraris, Audis, Nissans and Porsches, according to the attraction's web site. Maximum speeds vary depending on the driver's experience, location and other factors.

A professional driving instructor provides coaching and feedback from the passenger seat, according to the website.

"There are no pedals or steering wheel (on the instructor's side of the car)," said spokeswoman Lauren Swoboda. "There's a throttle control."

The FHP reported both men were wearing lap and seat belts, as well as helmets, in the Super Leggera Lamborghini.

"Yesterday we lost a long-time, valued team member of the Exotic Driving Experience family," the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary's family and friends. He will be sorely missed," it added.

The company also announced the attraction would remain closed Monday and Tuesday.

Unrelated to the fatal accident, the driving experience, which opened January 2012 at the Walt Disney World Speedway, is scheduled to close on August 9. (Editing by David Adams and Lisa Lambert)