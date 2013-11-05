By Saundra Amrhein
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Nov 4 Former Florida
Governor Charlie Crist, who quit the Republican Party and became
a Democrat, launched a campaign on Monday to win back his old
job, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the
most expensive governor's races in the country next year.
At the rally where he formally announced his campaign before
a crowd of supporters, Crist criticized current Republican
Governor Rick Scott.
"It's not a sin to reach across the aisle. It's your job to
work together. So yes, I'm running as a Democrat and I'm proud
of it," Crist said.
Crist, a 57-year-old lawyer, was heavily criticized by
fellow Republicans after accepting stimulus money for his state
from President Barack Obama and hugging the president on camera.
Crist ran for the U.S. Senate as an Independent and lost. He
switched parties last year and openly campaigned for Obama's
re-election.
Opinion surveys in recent months show Crist holding a lead
over Scott in any potential matchup for the gubernatorial race
in Florida, a perennial swing state and the fourth most populous
in the United States.
A win by a Democrat in the Florida governor's race would be
the party's first in more than a decade, and could have
implications for the 2016 U.S. presidential race. Republicans
control every statehouse across the South.
A millionaire former healthcare executive, Scott poured some
$85 million into his 2010 election campaign, according to
campaign records. The amount more than tripled what his
predecessor Crist spent during his 2006 campaign.
Scott, who won office with support from the conservative Tea
Party wing of the Republican party, has struggled with low
approval ratings and faced criticism over his hardline stance on
issues including healthcare reform, education and voting rights.
Crist, who served as governor from 2007 to 2011, portrayed
Scott in his speech as an out-of-touch elitist and emphasized
his own record on education, the environment and voting rights.
"Under this administration, big business, big lobbies and
big contributers are the winners," Crist said.
Crist pledged that if elected he would work for several
initiatives including giving education incentives to graduate
students in the medical, science and engineering fields if they
stay in Florida after graduation. He also vowed to boost state
investment in roads, bridges and ports.
"Common sense versus nonsense," said Crist, who is expected
to face a challenge for the Democratic nomination from former
state Senator Nan Rich.
Republicans have repeatedly criticized Crist, who became an
Independent after initially running for the Republican
nomination for a Senate seat in 2010 against the ultimate
winner, Marco Rubio.
Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, a Republican, criticized
Crist as fickle. "Democrats have to be wondering, will he use us
to be something else next year," he said.
"I respect, even honor, opponents who stand by their
principles. I cannot respect an opponent who has no principles
and therefore no honor," Gaetz added.
White-haired and perpetually tanned, Crist was a popular
governor. He endorsed John McCain in the Florida Republican
Primary in 2008.
But Crist embraced Obama on camera as the president
campaigned for his economic stimulus bill in 2009. The big hug
was replayed often, alienating Crist from conservative
Republicans.