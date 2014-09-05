By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 5 A U.S. judge has ruled
that food servers and bartenders employed by Darden Restaurants
Inc, which owns chains including Olive Garden, the
Capital Grille and LongHorn Steakhouse, cannot sue the company
as a group for alleged wage violations.
U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas in Fort Lauderdale,
Florida, signed an order early this week decertifying the class,
which could have numbered as many as 218,000 people, according
to court records.
Each server can instead file an individual lawsuit against
the company, Dimitrouleas wrote.
The workers are considering their next moves, said a
spokeswoman for David Lichter, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys
on the suit.
The Orlando-based company is the largest U.S. operator of
full-service restaurants.
The lawsuit, filed in 2012, alleged that servers were
short-changed by policies that circumvented an automated
time-clock system.
Servers who arrived for a shift were prohibited from
clocking in and being paid until the first customer arrived at a
restaurant, were forced to clock out before their work was
finished and were not paid correctly for overtime work, the
lawsuit contends.
It also charged that servers were paid below minimum wage
for non-tipped work, such as cleaning the restaurants, refilling
salt and pepper shakers and rolling silverware in napkins.
The judge agreed with Darden's lawyers who argued that
circumstances were different for each employee and at each
restaurant, and that liability and damages for each person
needed to be calculated separately.
More than 20,000 current and former employees from almost
2,000 Darden restaurants in all 50 states had requested to join
the class action before it was decertified, according to the
order.
Pay for restaurant employees, and workers in general, has
become a growing issue in the United States over the past year.
On Thursday, hundreds of employees from fast-food restaurants
were arrested in protests in about 150 cities calling for higher
pay.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney)