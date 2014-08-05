MIAMI The U.S. government on Tuesday filed criminal charges against the owner of a defunct Florida anti-aging clinic at the center of a doping scandal involving Major League Baseball players, the Miami Herald reported.

Anthony Bosch, 50, was among a group of people accused of illegally providing steroids to some of baseball's biggest stars, including New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, the newspaper said.

Bosch's defunct Biogenesis clinic in Coral Gables also supplied performance-enhancing drugs to high school athletes, judges and coaches, authorities said.

Bosch and members of his supply and distribution network were due in Miami federal court for a first appearance on Tuesday, the Herald said.

Rodriguez and 12 other players were suspended in August 2013 after being implicated in an investigation into Biogenesis. None of the athletes are accused of a crime and the charging documents on Tuesday do not identify them by name, the newspaper reported.

