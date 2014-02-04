By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla. Feb 4 Florida lawmakers on
Tuesday gave unanimous preliminary approval to bills seeking to
forbid school districts from collecting biometric data on
students.
The issue is being taken up after parents were outraged in
2013 to find students' eyes were being scanned as a condition of
boarding school buses in central Florida's Polk County School
District.
Stanley Convergent Security Solutions, a part of
Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker, captured the
iris images of 750 students in a pilot project before it was
stopped, according to the local Lakeland Ledger newspaper.
Neither parents nor the school superintendent were informed
of the project before its launch, the newspaper reported.
The company's website calls iris scans second only to DNA in
providing certain identification.
Republican Representative Jake Raburn told the Florida House
choice and innovation panel that security breaches at Target and
other retailers have underscored the need for a ban on
collecting biometric data on students.
"There's always the potential for a leak," he said. "If they
don't collect it, there's no way anyone can steal it."
An identical bill by Republican Senator Dorothy Hukill
sailed through the Senate education committee. The bills are
supported by Governor Rick Scott's office and the state
Department of Education, and will be back on the agenda when the
Republican-controlled state legislature convenes for its annual
60-day session on March 4.
Florida's Pinellas County School District in 2011 was the
site of another biometric pilot project, which used palm scans
to check students into the school lunch lines.
Art Dunham, director of food services for Pinellas County,
said palm scans make lunch lines move faster to help make sure
students get time to eat their food.
The district leads the nation in the use of palm scanners,
which are employed in 50 districts in 10 states, with more pilot
projects under way, according to Kent Schrock, spokesman for the
Fujitsu Frontech, the Japanese manufacturer.
The palm scanners look at the pattern of veins under the
skin which Shrock said are unique like fingerprints. He said
some school districts prefer palm scans to other biometric
devices, because they are not part of law enforcement databases.
Biometric data is covered under the Federal Educational
Rights and Privacy Act, which provides parents certain rights
over their children's school records, but has not received
attention so far from states, said Khaliah Barnes, director of
the student privacy project at the Electronic Privacy
Information Center, a public interest research group based in
Washington, D.C.
Recent changes in the rules have allowed more access to
student information by third parties, Barnes said, a trend that
her group is fighting as the first step in losing control of
student information.
Biometric information typically is held by third-party
contractors, Barnes said, suggesting schools should use
lower-tech alternatives.
"It's very hard to explain why in a K-12 context when that
information is so sensitive ... that schools need biometric
information," she said.