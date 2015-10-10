By Barbara Liston
| POLK CITY, Fla.
POLK CITY, Fla. Oct 10 At a Florida retirement
home for former circus elephants, residents enjoy a steady diet
of high-quality hay and local fruits and vegetables, as well as
baths and occasional walks.
For these majestic beasts, this life of relative leisure at
the 200-acre Center for Elephant Conservation comes after years
on the road, entertaining America in "The Greatest Show on
Earth" for Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Under
pressure of animal rights activists, the circus is now phasing
the animals out of its show.
In March, the circus company announced with some reluctance
that it would end its elephant acts by 2018. It said it wanted
to use the retired animals to help save their endangered species
through breeding and medical research.
"If we didn't do it, the elephants would go extinct in North
America, likely in 25 years or less," said Kenneth Feld, chief
executive officer of the circus' owner, Feld Entertainment.
Animal welfare groups, which for years have accused the
circus of mistreating the elephants, are still not satisfied and
have questioned the company's current plan.
"Certainly it's an improvement to take the elephants off the
road, but Ringling should immediately retire all its elephants
to real sanctuaries instead of a bogus breeding farm in
Florida," said Rachel Mathews, legal counsel to People for the
Ethical Treatment of Animals. "They should be allowed to just be
elephants."
DWINDLING POPULATION
Asian elephants, which are smaller and rarer than the
African variety, have long been an audience favorite under the
big top.
Fewer than 40,000 Asian elephants remain in the wild. About
250 are in captivity in the United States, 26 of which were born
over the past 20 years at Ringling facilities.
The ranch-like property in central Florida where 29 of the
circus company's 42 Asian elephants now live is about an hour's
drive south of The Villages, the sprawling human retirement
destination and golfer's paradise.
The elephants spend their days outdoors in fenced enclosures
where they are in sight or earshot of one another and enjoy
loaves of white bread as an occasional treat. At night they stay
in large barns, with their feet often chained to keep them from
stealing each other's food.
But the animals have not left their former lives behind
altogether. They continue to receive training to make them
easier to manage, staff said.
The elephants are still trained to lie down, which allows
workers scrub them, and to put a foot on a stool, which helps in
grooming their toenails.
Their close interaction with trainers allows the staff to
easily take weekly blood samples from the large veins behind
their ears. The blood is used to monitor the elephants' health
and provide specimens for research.
A Ringling spokesman could not say how many, if any,
elephants had been officially retired since the announcement,
only that the company still has 13 performing in three units.
Feld said he was saddened by the decision to remove the
elephants, which have been fixtures in circus shows for more
than a century, but the company is committed to helping protect
and preserve the species.
One example is the elephant conservation center's work with
the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The aim is to improve the
diagnosis and treatment of a herpes virus that kills 20 percent
of elephant calves born in North America, said veterinarian
Dennis Schmitt, Ringling's director of research.
On reproduction of the species, Ringling has established a
Genomic Resource Bank for Asian elephants and has achieved a
live birth through artificial insemination.
The center, which is not open to the public, has also helped
in cancer prevention efforts for humans.
Despite a far-greater body mass and far more cells than
humans, the lifetime cancer mortality risk for elephants is less
than 5 percent, compared with 11 percent to 25 percent in
humans, according to a new study published Thursday in the
Journal of the American Medical Association.
The study, whose lead author is Dr. Joshua Schiffman of the
University of Utah's Huntsman Cancer Institute, used blood
samples from Ringling elephants.
Maintaining the elephants costs Feld's company $69,000 per
animal per year. Despite the expense, he said preserving the
species both in its native habitat and in North America was
important for future generations.
"We bring things to you that you normally can't see," said
Feld, who is still considering how the retired elephants might
interact with the public in a new way. "Most people can't afford
to go to Sri Lanka."
(Editing by David Adams, Frank McGurty and Lisa Von Ahn)