By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, Sept 23
MIAMI, Sept 23 A Florida environmental group is
offering $10 million to anyone who can devise a method for
ridding the Everglades and other waterways around the country of
the fertilizer byproduct phosphorous that has caused disastrous
algal blooms in Florida and the Midwest.
The Miami-based Everglades Foundation announced the
international challenge prize on Monday and said it also hopes
to disburse a total of $1 million for other advances over the
next seven years leading up to the $10 million award in 2022.
The competition seeks to tackle intertwined problems:
clearing out algae-fostering phosphorous while also recycling it
into increasingly rare phosphate for farms.
"Phosphorous pollution is destroying waterways around the
globe, diminishing sea life," Maurice Ferré, son of a former
Miami mayor and chair of the Everglades Foundation's board, said
in a statement.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel this week will host a water
quality meeting in Chicago with mayors from surrounding cities
seeking to combat future Great Lakes algae blooms. Last month
officials issued a brief ban on drinking tap water in Toledo,
Ohio, due to algal toxins.
The Everglades Foundation also cited a 2010 report warning
of an impending worldwide shortage of phosphorus and noting that
remaining phosphate rock reserves are controlled by just a few
countries, including Morocco, China, South Africa, Jordan and
the United States.
In Florida, state and federal officials have long struggled
to control costly problems in the Everglades ranging from
pollution to invasive species.
Water flows south from the center of the state through sugar
industry farmland and pastures where it picks up fertilizer
runoff that is deposited into the southern wetlands.
The effort to control phosphorous in the Everglades began in
the 1990s and has ballooned into a more than $1 billion effort
to build more than 65,000 acres (26,000 hectares) of artificial
marshes with plants to take up excess nutrients.
Environmentalists welcomed the foundation's prize for its
potential to offer additional, much-needed solutions.
"There are tens of thousands of acres of these marshes and
they are just barely meeting the needs," said Julie
Hill-Gabriel, Everglades policy director for Audubon Florida.
(Reporting By David Adams and Mohammad Zargham)