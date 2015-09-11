(Adds quotes from lawyer and details from legal documents)
By David Adams
MIAMI, Sept 10 A federal jury awarded almost
$17.5 million to five former female employees of a South Florida
farm who said they were either raped and sexually harassed at a
vegetable packing plant, their lawyer and the U.S. Equal
Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Thursday.
Three men, including two sons of the owner of Moreno Farms,
near Fort Myers in southwest Florida, were accused of sexual
harassment in 2011 and 2012 against the women in coolers and an
office trailer at the packing house, including rape, groping,
kissing and threats they would be fired if they refused to have
sex with supervisors, according to the legal complaint brought
against Moreno Farms.
However, the women are unlikely to receive a penny as the
packing house closed after the case was brought and the men were
never arrested, said a lawyer for the women, Victoria
Mesa-Estrada.
"It's more of a symbolic victory," Mesa-Estrada said. "The
women knew that when the case was brought. But for them it was a
question of justice."
Four of the women attended the two-day trial in Miami. "They
were in tears when the verdict was read," said Mesa-Estrada.
Reuters does not identify rape victims.
The accused men did not appear in court nor was the company
represented by an attorney during the trial. Reuters was unable
to reach any of the accused men or Moreno Farms or their
lawyers.
The women, three from Mexico, and two from Central America,
were fired for resisting the three men, identified as Oscar and
Omar Moreno, and packing line supervisor Javier Garcia,
according to the complaint.
Three of the women were raped and two escaped attempted
rape, according to the legal complaint. One woman was raped
three times and one was raped by both brothers at the same time.
The women will be granted special U visas for victims of
crime who assist law enforcement in prosecuting cases, said
Mesa-Estrada.
The women originally went to the police in Hendry County a
few weeks after the abuse but prosecutors decided there was
insufficient evidence to build a case against the men, said
Mesa-Estrada.
"There was no real effort to investigate," she said.
(Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)