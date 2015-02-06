MIAMI Feb 5 A pair of Florida scientists have
developed a device they say can genetically verify whether
imported fish destined for dining tables are grouper or less
expensive, potentially harmful Asian catfish often passed off
for the popular firm-fleshed fillets.
By early summer, Tampa-based PureMolecular LLC hopes to
begin selling the fist-sized machines for about $2,000 apiece,
said John Paul, the company's chief executive and a marine
science professor at the University of South Florida.
Retailers trying to profit from mislabeling cheaper seafood
as more expensive varieties have come under increasing fire from
consumer and environmental activists and from seafood vendors
who find it harder to charge the full price for properly labeled
fish.
One group estimates that up to a third of the fish consumed
in the United States could be mislabeled.
At the moment only the genetic marker that matches up with
grouper DNA is available, though more species could follow after
the so-called QuadPyre's release.
Paul said the technology produces results within 45 minutes.
Scientists are relying more on genetic data to identify and
classify fish, said Jerald S. Ault, a marine biology professor
at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and
Atmospheric Science.
"Genetically, only .02 percent of imported fish is
analyzed," Paul said.
Currently, U.S. Food and Drug Administration tests can take
up to a week to produce results, he added.
The ocean conservation group Oceana published a study in
2013 that said 33 percent of the seafood tested in 21 U.S.
metropolitan areas was mislabeled.
"Forty-four percent of all the grocery stores, restaurants
and sushi venues visited sold mislabeled seafood," Oceana's
report said.
Earlier this year Louisiana Senator David Vitter introduced
a new food safety bill aimed at tightening imports of foreign
seafood by increasing inspections and limiting the number of
ports through which it can pass.
The bill also increases penalties on importers that
knowingly mislabel seafood, and seeks to ban offending countries
or companies from exporting to the United States.
Ultimately it's the diners and restaurants that are the most
effected, Paul said.
"One restaurant owner told me he has a nice $19 grouper
entrée, but he can't compete with someone ... who's selling a $5
grouper sandwich that's not grouper," he said.
