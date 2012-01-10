* Bill offers lure of jobs, economic development
* Opponents include Disney World, a top tourist magnet
* Vote in Senate committee seen as "a good start"
By Michael Peltier
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan 9 A bill that would open
the door to a multibillion-dollar expansion of Florida's
gambling industry cleared its first hurdle in the southeastern
U.S. state's legislature on Monday.
As put forward by its Republican sponsors in the Florida
Senate and House, the bill would create a state agency called
the Florida State Gaming Commission to license, regulate and
enforce gambling throughout Florida.
The commission's initial responsibilities would include
awarding three casino gambling licenses in south Florida's
Miami-Dade and Broward counties, in return for an investment of
at least $2 billion by each of the casino operators in Las
Vegas-style hotel towers and glitzy resort complexes.
Successful applicants would be required to make a $50
million one-time license payment, with an annual renewal fee
pegged at $2 million. They would also be subject to a
10-percent tax on gross gambling revenues.
State law now bars casinos from expanding beyond businesses
or so-called pari-mutuels operated by the Seminole Indian tribe
and selected racetracks and jai alai courts.
The Senate Regulated Industries Committee approved the bill
by 7-3 in Monday's vote, after an amendment that would give
voters final say on the casino issue through local referendums
on whether to expand gambling in their counties.
Approval also came after another amendment that would allow
pari-mutuels the right to operate full-fledged casino games at
the same tax rates levied against the larger resort casinos.
Gambling titans led by the Las Vegas Sands Corp
have been lobbying to persuade lawmakers to allow for full
casino gambling at so-called "destination resorts" in Florida
since the Seminoles won their right to offer blackjack,
baccarat and other banked card games more than two years ago.
Anti-gambling sentiment runs strong in many parts of the
state. Opponents including the Chamber of Commerce and Disney
World , a leading magnet for tourism, say gaming
threatens to tarnish Florida's "family-friendly" image.
But support for expanded gambling has been growing since
Malaysia-based Genting Berhad , one of the biggest
international casino developers, announced in May it was paying
$236 million for a 14-acre (5.7-hectare) piece of waterfront
property in downtown Miami that currently houses the Miami
Herald newspaper.
The cash-rich company, which controls casino resorts in
Malaysia and Singapore, has held out promises of tens of
thousands of new jobs if restrictions on gambling are loosened.
It has also conjured up images of Miami becoming a sort of
cross-roads of the gambling world, a palm-fringed playground
for global high-rollers.
"We're pretty pleased with this 7-3 vote, it's a good start
to get this thing going," Nick Iarossi, a Tallahassee-based
lobbyist for the Las Vegas Sands, told Reuters shortly after
the gambling bill cleared its initial legislative hurdle.
"Our goal is to get it though the committees and get it to
a floor vote," he added, saying he hoped the bill would become
law sometime during the current legislative session, which
officially gets under way on Tuesday.