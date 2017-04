TAMPA Fla. A federal judge in north Florida on Thursday struck down the state's gay marriage ban as unconstitutional, but stayed the ruling.

U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle of Florida's northern district is the fifth judge in the state to rule against a same-sex marriage ban approved by voters in 2008.

The other rulings were also stayed pending appeals.

(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Eric Beech)