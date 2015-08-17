MIAMI Aug 17 A group of 32 people, mostly
Haitian migrants, were detained early Monday about 12 miles (19
km) north of Palm Beach, Florida, after state law enforcement
officials spotted a boat stolen in the Bahamas floating about
two miles offshore.
The group included 13 men, nine women and 10 children,
according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. No injuries
were reported.
It was unclear if the group was being transported by
smugglers, said Frank Miller, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and
Border Protection. The boat, a yellow, center-console fishing
vessel, was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas and thousands
of its citizens risk their lives in unseaworthy vessels every
year trying to seek more a prosperous life in the United States,
a journey of more than 600 miles from Haiti's north coast.
The number of Haitian migrants trying to reach the United
States by crossing the Florida Straits has dropped sharply in
2015, according to Coast Guard figures.
During the agency's 2014 fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1,
2013, 5,585 Haitians landed in the United States, were
intercepted, or turned back at sea, said Coast Guard Chief Petty
Officer Ryan Doss. So far this year the number is 2,521.
Some 3,575 Cubans have been intercepted at sea or made it to
Florida's shores this fiscal year, roughly the same as the
previous year, the Coast Guard said. Thousands more Cubans have
crossed into the United States via the border with Mexico.
(Editing by David Adams; and Peter Galloway)