MIAMI/TALLAHASSEE Aug 20 Florida Governor Rick
Scott voiced serious concerns Tuesday over what the federal
government will do with personal and financial data collected by
"navigators" who help people find insurance coverage under the
new national health-care exchange system.
"Privacy has been a big issue for me," Scott told a meeting
of the Florida Cabinet held in downtown Miami. "We don't know
how this information is going to be used."
A new Florida law requires navigators to have training
provided by the federal government and for them to be
fingerprinted, with background checks conducted by the Florida
Department of Law Enforcement.
Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater told a cabinet briefing
he was concerned that the federal Department of Health and Human
Services will say Florida is "suppressing participation" in the
new health-care system by enforcing the requirements of
Florida's law.
Just six weeks before enrollment is scheduled to begin,
Insurance Commissioner Kevin McCarty said the navigators and
their assistants have yet to be hired. And Attorney General Pam
Bondi said their planned 30 hours of training has been cut to 20
because of time constraints.
"It remains to be seen whether the information that people
will provide, to give navigators assistance, is safe," said
McCarty. "The information given by applicants will be shared by
the Health and Human Services and other federal agencies,
including the Social Security Administration, Homeland Security
and the Internal Revenue Service."
He told Scott and the Cabinet that "there are laws and
rules" against using applicant information for any purpose other
than enrollment in insurance plans, but "there are serious
doubts about whether the information is adequately protected by
the computers systems, and whether criteria for hiring
navigators and assisters is sufficient."
Bondi, who on August 14 wrote a letter to HHS Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius to express concern about the scope of
information being collected, said the state is not trying to
impede the health-care law. Florida decided not to set up its
own exchanges by October 1, the start of open enrollment,
leaving that to the federal government. The state was also the
lead plaintiff in an unsuccessful lawsuit aimed at overturning
the national plan.
"This has nothing to do with anything except protecting our
citizens from identity theft," Bondi said. "We have a lot of
questions we need to have answers to."
Scott, who ran an international hospital company before
running for office in 2010, got his political start fighting the
national health-care plan as head of "Conservatives for Patients
Rights" (CPR), which sought to defeat the Affordable Care Act.
Bondi and Atwater, independently elected Republicans, also
opposed Obamacare as candidates.
After the meeting, Scott said he was not trying to thwart
the health plan. He said the new state law will allow Atwater's
department to know who the navigators are, but not what the
federal government does with personal data they collect.
"You should know, if it's your information, how it's going
to be used, when they're going to use it, what agencies are
going to have it," Scott said.
(Reporting by Zachary Fagenson in Miami and Bill Cotterell in
Tallahassee.; Editing by David Adams and Gunna Dickson)