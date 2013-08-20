(Adds response from Obama administration)
By Zachary Fagenson and Bill Cotterell
MIAMI/TALLAHASSEE Aug 20 Florida Governor Rick
Scott voiced serious concerns Tuesday over what the federal
government will do with personal and financial data collected by
"navigators" who help people find insurance coverage under the
new national health-care exchange system.
"Privacy has been a big issue for me," Scott told a meeting
of the Florida Cabinet held in downtown Miami. "We don't know
how this information is going to be used."
A new Florida law requires navigators to have training
provided by the federal government and for them to be
fingerprinted, with background checks conducted by the Florida
Department of Law Enforcement.
Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater told a cabinet briefing
he was concerned the federal Department of Health and Human
Services will say Florida is "suppressing participation" in the
new healthcare system by enforcing the requirements of Florida's
law.
Just six weeks before enrollment is scheduled to begin,
Insurance Commissioner Kevin McCarty said the navigators and
their assistants have yet to be hired. And Attorney General Pam
Bondi said their planned 30 hours of training has been cut to 20
because of time constraints.
"It remains to be seen whether the information that people
will provide, to give navigators assistance, is safe," said
McCarty. "The information given by applicants will be shared by
the Health and Human Services and other federal agencies,
including the Social Security Administration, Homeland Security
and the Internal Revenue Service."
The Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman
responded to Scott's comments, noting that HHS has run in-person
assistance programs for years to help Americans enroll in
Medicare and Medicaid.
"Contrary to Gov. Scott's statements, consumers will never
be asked to provide their personal health information to the
marketplace, whether through a navigator or not," said
spokeswoman Joanne Peters. "There is no such database of
American's health information, and multiple independent fact
checkers have debunked this claim."
McCarty told Scott and the Cabinet that "there are laws and
rules" against using applicant information for any purpose other
than enrollment in insurance plans, but "there are serious
doubts about whether the information is adequately protected by
the computer systems, and whether criteria for hiring navigators
and assisters is sufficient."
Bondi, who on Aug. 14 wrote a letter to HHS Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius to express concern about the scope of
information being collected, said the state is not trying to
impede the healthcare law. Florida decided not to set up its own
exchanges by Oct. 1, the start of open enrollment, leaving that
to the federal government. The state was also the lead plaintiff
in an unsuccessful lawsuit aimed at overturning the national
plan.
"This has nothing to do with anything except protecting our
citizens from identity theft," Bondi said. "We have a lot of
questions we need to have answers to."
Scott, who ran an international hospital company before
running for office in 2010, got his political start fighting the
national healthcare plan as head of "Conservatives for Patients
Rights," which sought to defeat the Affordable Care Act. Bondi
and Atwater, independently elected Republicans, also opposed
Obamacare as candidates.
After the meeting, Scott said he was not trying to thwart
the health plan. He said the new state law will allow Atwater's
department to know who the navigators are, but not what the
federal government does with personal data they collect.
"You should know, if it's your information, how it's going
to be used, when they're going to use it, what agencies are
going to have it," Scott added.
(Reporting by Zachary Fagenson in Miami and Bill Cotterell in
Tallahassee.; Editing by David Adams, Gunna Dickson and Andre
Grenon)