MIAMI Dec 3 The mayor and police department of
a predominantly black Miami suburb have been hit with a federal
civil rights lawsuit over the alleged use of aggressive police
tactics, including stop-and-frisk searches and arbitrary
arrests, targeting African Americans.
The 144-page lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court last
Friday against the City of Miami Gardens.
It followed a report in the Miami Herald newspaper last
month alleging a long history of police abuse and racial
profiling in the crime-plagued suburb, located on the northern
outskirts of Miami.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are led by
Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III, the lead
defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately return phone calls
or an email from Reuters seeking comment on the complaint.
The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified punitive and
compensatory damages, notes that Saleh has been the owner of the
QuickStop since 1999.
"Over the course of approximately five years, spanning from
2008 to 2013, Mr. Saleh's Quik Stop was unlawfully searched
without reasonable suspicion or arguable probable cause,
numerous times by MGPD (Miami Gardens Police Department)
officers," the complaint says.
"In addition, MGPD officers have engaged in a policy,
practice and/or custom of stopping-and-frisking, searching,
seizing, and arresting patrons of his QuickStop while they
are on the premises for loitering or trespassing," it added.
It said the arrests and searches came despite repeated
protests from Saleh, who told police the "suspects" targeted on
his property had his full permission and authority to be there.
Saleh's business has suffered severely as a result of the
police tactics, the complaint says.
One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit is identified as
28-year-old Earl Sampson, an African-American and employee of
the QuickStop since October 2011.
"Over the course of approximately five years, spanning from
2008 to 2013, Mr. Sampson was unlawfully stopped-and-frisked,
searched, seized, and/or arrested 288 times within the City and
by MGPD officers - the equivalent of roughly once every week for
four years," the suit says.
"In all 288 instances, an investigatory stop was performed
by MGPD officers who checked Mr. Sampson for outstanding
warrants," it says.
"Well over 200 of these stop-and-frisks, searches, seizures,
and/or arrests occurred without the reasonable articulable
suspicion and/or probable cause required by law," the complaint
said.
