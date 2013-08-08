COLUMN-Copper capped by hidden supply surge: Andy Home
LONDON, March 29 Has the copper price rally which started so spectacularly late last year run out of momentum?
Aug 8 Tampa police lifted an order for some residents to stay indoors on Thursday after firefighters put out a fire in a silo at the Port of Tampa that sent a cloud of white smoke into the air, officials said.
Authorities urged people living in areas of downtown Tampa to remain inside after authorities received calls from residents complaining of eye irritation and reporting a cloud of smoke near the port.
Tampa Fire Rescue Capt. Lonnie Benniefield said the fire started inside a sulfur tank during routine maintenance.
Port workers used steam to try to contain the fire, but the combination unleashed a sulfur dioxide cloud, he said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and used mist to break up the cloud, Benniefield said. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)
LONDON, March 29 U.S. carmaker Ford said on Wednesday that Britain must secure a Brexit deal which includes full tariff-free access to the entire customs union of European countries, not just the 27 other members of the European Union.
AMSTERDAM, March 29 Elliott Advisors, the activist investor with a 3.25 percent stake in Akzo Nobel , said on Wednesday other shareholders owning almost a quarter of the Dutch paints and chemicals group want it to enter into talks with spurned U.S. suitor PPG Industries.