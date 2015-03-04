(Updates with opening speech by governor)
By Bill Cotterell
TALLAHASSEE, March 3 Florida's legislature
convened on Tuesday with lawmakers expected to grapple during
the 60-day annual session with measures including allowing
concealed guns on college campuses and permitting doctors to
prescribe medical marijuana.
Discussion of casino gambling, a now-perennial clash between
out-of-state gambling interests and entrenched family resort
companies like Walt Disney Co, will also stir
controversy in the next two months.
In addition, lawmakers will likely argue over how
approximately $1 billion a year in real estate and land
development taxes should be spent on conservation. The spending,
mandated by a constitutional amendment approved by voters, could
go to such projects as Everglades cleanup and beach restoration.
For a third straight year, Democrats are trying to expand
the state's Medicaid program by accepting about $50 billion in
federal funding over the next 10 years - extending healthcare
for about a million poor people - but Republicans who control
the legislature remain opposed to anything derived from
President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
Governor Rick Scott, a conservative Republican narrowly
re-elected last November, opened the legislative session with a
plea for lawmakers to cut taxes and hold down college costs
while outlining his $77 billion budget.
Scott will propose $673 million in tax reductions, including
cuts in cell phone and cable TV levies, and a lowering of taxes
on corporate profits.
Committees in both chambers have also approved bills to set
the 2016 Florida presidential primary on March 15, moving it
from a late January date used in the past two presidential years
in defiance of rules of both national parties.
A shooting incident at Florida State University on Nov. 20
in which two students were wounded and the gunman killed
triggered renewed interest in repealing the exemption of college
campuses from the state law allowing gun owners to get concealed
weapons permits.
University presidents and faculty organizations have spoken
out strongly against allowing guns on campus, but the National
Rifle Association is pushing the proposal.
A medical marijuana constitutional amendment fell short of
the required 60 percent voter approval last November, but a new
public petition drive is underway to put a similar measure on
the 2016 state ballot.
The state's five-year, $1 billion casino compact with the
Seminole tribe runs out on July 1. Legislators will debate
proposals to expand banked card games and slot machine gambling
beyond the tribal reservations, pitting major gambling companies
against Disney's family-oriented attractions.
