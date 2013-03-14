* Florida's Lt.Governor resigned Tuesday due to
By Bill Cotterell
Tallahassee, Fla., March 14 The resignation of
Florida's lieutenant governor, Jennifer Carroll, and the arrests
of 57 people charged with money laundering and racketeering has
sparked a stampede in the state legislature to shut down
hundreds of "internet cafes," whose online gambling operations
have been allowed to skirt the law for several years.
While they try to distance themselves from the storefront
sweepstakes, political leaders are also trying to scrub their
campaign-finance reports of any contributions from companies
associated with Allied Veterans of the World, the non-profit
operation at the center of a massive fraud investigation.
Carroll's public relations company worked with Allied
Veterans when she was a House member in 2009-10. She resigned
Tuesday after being questioned by the Florida Department of Law
Enforcement, though she has not been charged.
Internet cafes sell phone cards or internet access that
customers can use on-premises, often to gamble online, playing
electronic slot machines or poker, among other games. Winnings
and losses are recorded on an access card, which can be cashed
out when a player leaves an establishment.
Many city and county governments, including sheriffs, have
called them "storefront casinos," but pleas for statewide
regulation have gone unheeded.
That changed on Wednesday when Republican leaders, including
Senate President Don Gaetz and House Speaker Will Weatherford,
rushed to add internet cafe bills to the top of committee
agendas.
Law enforcement officials alleged that Allied Veterans
earned about $300 million over a four-year period while it
served as a front for illegal gambling. The Oklahoma-based
organization spent around $2 million on political donations over
the same period.
Police shuttered 49 cafes in the sweep of arrests on
Tuesday.
Republican Senator John Thrasher has already proposed a bill
that would have stopped licensing of any more internet cafes. It
is set for a hearing on Monday in the Senate Gaming Committee
and is expected to be amended before then to outlaw the cafes.
"Even the internet cafes that are operating with the best of
intentions are operating within a gray area of the law," said
Adam Putnam, commissioner of agriculture and consumer services.
"That should be resolved and, given the widespread nature of the
corruption, I think it's best for the state of Florida to err on
the side of a total elimination."
After announcing Carroll's resignation Wednesday, Governor
Rick Scott ordered a thorough inspection of his own
campaign-finance records to see if he has received any
contributions from companies associated with Allied Veterans.
Such funds will be donated to charity, he said.
On Thursday, Republican Party of Florida Chairman Lenny
Curry of Jacksonville took the same action.
"In light of recent developments, RPOF is examining
financial contributions that may be connected to any entities
affiliated with the investigation and we are reviewing the most
appropriate options," he said.
At least nine lobbyists and legislative advisers withdrew
from representing International Internet Technologies, an
internet cafe company investigators said provided technology to
Allied Veterans to run the online games.
Tallahassee public relations woman Sarah Bascom said IIT was
part of the Coalition of Florida's Internet Cafes, which her
firm represented. She said the internet cafe lobbying "team"
felt misled by the company.
"We had no knowledge of any of this until Tuesday, when the
media reports started coming out (about arrests), and we
terminated our representation of them immediately," she said.
