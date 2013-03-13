* Was consultant for Allied Veterans of the World
By Bill Cotterell
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 13 Florida Lieutenant
Governor Jennifer Carroll abruptly resigned after an Internet
cafe company that was her former consulting client was linked to
an alleged illegal gambling racket, state officials said on
Wednesday.
Carroll, who was not charged with wrongdoing, sent a brief
note to Governor Rick Scott on Tuesday tendering her
resignation. She is a Republican and was the highest-ranking
woman in state government and the first black official elected
statewide.
Her resignation came hours before authorities announced that
57 people had been charged in a $300 million conspiracy
allegedly orchestrated by Allied Veterans of the World, a
non-profit organization that runs Internet cafes.
Carroll was co-owner of a public relations firm that
represented Allied Veterans and worked for the group during some
of the seven years she served in the Florida House of
Representatives.
She said she was cooperating fully with the investigation.
"Although I do not believe I or my company are targets of
the investigation, I could not allow my company's former
affiliation with Allied Veterans to distract from the
administration's important work for the families of Florida,"
Carroll said.
Operation "Reveal the Deal" uncovered what law enforcement
officials described as a "sophisticated racketeering and money
laundering scheme stemming from 49 illegal gambling centers
operating under the guise of Internet cafes," according to a
press statement from the Seminole County Sheriff's office.
"The organization falsely claimed to be a charitable
veterans' organization, but instead deceived the public and
government while lining the pockets of its operators," it said.
Investigators said the group took in $300 million from
January 2008 to January 2012 but gave less than 2 percent to
charity.
The investigation began three years ago after a World War
Two veteran stopped into an Allied Veterans storefront and said
to himself, "My God this isn't about veterans, it's a casino,"
said Seminole County Sheriff Donald Eslinger.
The governor said he would wait until the legislative
session ends in May to choose a replacement for Carroll.
Carroll took office as lieutenant governor in January 2011
and focused on aerospace job development and working with
military contractors to increase economic activity of the armed
forces in Florida. She is a former Navy officer and previously
was executive director of Florida's Department of Veterans
Affairs.
Tuesday's arrests were made across Florida and in five other
states, including Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Investigators seized slot machines and records from Allied
Veterans of the World gambling centers across the state, as well
as 80 vehicles and vessels, 170 properties and 260 bank accounts
estimated in the tens of millions of dollars.
Among those arrested were Johnny Duncan, 62, former national
commander of the organization; Jerry Bass, 62, the current
commander; Chase Burns, 37, the owner of a company that
allegedly provided the software used by the gambling centers,
and Kelly Mathis, 49, the organization's attorney.
Also arrested were Nelson Cuba, 48, and Robert Freitas, 47,
both of Jacksonville, Florida, who were identified as law
enforcement officers who serve as the president and vice
president of the Fraternal Order of Police's Jacksonville Lodge.
