By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla., March 18
studying the way lobsters sniff around for food on the sea floor
say they have found a clue to developing technology that could
help soldiers detect landmines and hidden explosives from a
safer distance than current technology allows.
A lobster's "nose" is actually a pair of hairy antennules
that capture odor molecules that settle on the hairs and help
the creatures locate an odor, researchers at the University of
Florida said.
They are studying an olfactory neuron that emits bursts of
electrical pulses, much like radar systems use pulses of radio
energy to detect airplanes or thunderstorms.
The team's findings, published in the January issue of the
Journal of Neuroscience, may provide hints on ways to improve
the devices to detect landmines and other explosives, said Jose
Principe, an electrical and computer engineer professor on the
research team.
Current detectors "sniff out" explosive materials, but need
a human handling the electronic nose to pinpoint the exact
location, Principe said. A new device using a "lobster nose"
could direct human handlers to the source from a safe distance.
For a lobster, each bursting neuron responds to a whiff at a
different frequency, according to Barry W. Ache, a distinguished
professor of neuroscience and biology and director of the
University of Florida's Center for Smell and Taste.
Sensing the time between whiffs helps the lobster pinpoint
the source, Ache said.
Computer modeling of the lobster olfactory cells helped the
team understand how a lobster was extracting and processing
information from the environment, Principe said.
"Our idea of smell is evolving," he said.
Principe said scientists have long understood that time
plays a part in acoustics and vision but had not recognized the
importance of time in smell.
"Amazingly you go to the lobster and you find cells that are
associated with timing, that measure time. ... From these cells
the animal is able to quantify the time since the last encounter
with a smell," Principe said.
The findings also add to knowledge about the sense of smell
in people and in other animals.
Principe said he expects potential commercial applications
to be available in the near future.
"You find a principle and then you out it in engineering
terms to create our devices," he said.
