By Bill Cotterell
| TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 13
Court on Thursday struck down a state law that placed a $1
million limit on the amount of money people can be awarded in
wrongful death cases caused by medical malpractice.
The 5-2 ruling declared as unconstitutional a key provision
of a 2003 malpractice law signed by then-Governor Jeb Bush and
enacted by a Republican-controlled state legislature.
Supporters of the 2003 law said at the time the limits were
needed to keep a lid on insurance rates to prevent doctors from
leaving Florida during what they described as a "medical
malpractice crisis."
In its ruling, the court said the limits violate the right
of equal protection under Florida's constitution.
"The statutory cap on wrongful death non-economic damages
does not bear a rational relationship to the stated purpose that
the cap is purported to address, the alleged medical malpractice
insurance crisis in Florida," the court wrote.
The case arose from a lawsuit filed by the parents of
Michelle McCall, who died in 2006 at the age of 20 while being
treated at the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center after giving
birth.
Her family sued the federal government because McCall was a
military dependent had been treated by U.S. Air Force doctors.
Her son was delivered but McCall died from complications of
severe bleeding.
A federal judge awarded her parents $750,000 each and her
son $500,000, but the judge also cut the total in half because
of the cap on non-economic damages under Florida's state law.
The court questioned lawmakers' assertion that the state
faced a malpractice crisis when the caps were put in place.
Justice Fred Lewis, writing for the majority, detailed
statistics about insurance rates and claims and said that "even
if there had been a medical malpractice crisis in Florida at the
turn of the century, the current data reflects that it has
subsided."
He added, "No rational basis currently exists (if it ever
existed) between the cap imposed and any legitimate state
purpose."
The Florida Medical Association defended the caps in a
statement in reaction to the ruling, arguing they helped
discourage physicians worried about rising insurance costs from
relocating outside of the state.
"This decision imperils our considerable efforts to make
Florida the best state in the nation for physicians to practice
medicine and for patients to receive care," the group's
president, Alan Harmon, said.
"Thanks to the Florida Supreme Court, we can be sure that
patients will face an intensified access-to-care crisis. The
likely outcome will be that trial lawyers will refocus their
sights on physicians, meritless lawsuits will clog our courts,
and physicians will move to states with a more favorable
litigation," Harmon added.
