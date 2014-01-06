By Bill Cotterell
| TALLAHASSEE
TALLAHASSEE Jan 6 Organizers of a Florida
campaign for medical use of marijuana say they expect to submit
enough voter signatures this week to get the issue on ballots in
time for the November election, adding further momentum to a
national campaign to reform laws banning the drug.
The campaign hopes to obtain as many as 1.1 million
signatures before a Feb. 1 deadline, said Ben Pollara, campaign
manager of People United for Medical Marijuana.
State law provides that campaign organizers have to get
683,149 voter signatures validated by the counties, and almost
one in three are rejected to failing to meet requirements, such
as residency and age.
The petition drive is being bankrolled by wealthy Orlando
trial lawyer John Morgan who has committed $3 million to the
campaign, enabling organizers to hire professional canvassers to
collect signatures.
If the petition is approved by 60 per cent of voters in
November, Florida would become the first southern U.S. state to
approve marijuana for medical use, joining some 20 other states,
mostly in the west and the northeast.
Polls show the petition has a good chance of success.
Attitudes toward marijuana use have shifted sharply in the
United States. Colorado this month became the first state to
regulate and sell marijuana for recreational use, with
Washington set to follow suit later this year.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected on Wednesday to
announce plans to allow limited use of medical marijuana for
seriously ill patients.
Florida state officials are fighting the ballot initiative,
challenging it before the state Supreme Court. The justices
heard arguments Dec. 5 on whether the ballot language complies
with legal requirements.
Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi and the state's
Republican political leadership contend that the ballot language
improperly implies that the state can trump federal restrictions
on marijuana. They also have argued that allowing marijuana use
for medical "conditions" might allow doctors to prescribe it for
anxiety, stress or other non-critical ailments.
The language of the amendment permits prescriptions for
"debilitating conditions" in the judgment of a licensed
physician, for sufferers of ailments such as HIV /AIDS, cancer,
war veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress (PTSD), and
children with an extreme form of epilepsy.
The state's Republican-dominated legislature has declined
for several years to consider medical marijuana legislation.
However, a sentencing-reform package set for a workshop Thursday
in a House criminal-justice subcommittee includes a plan to
allow strictly prescribed use of a specialized strain of
marijuana, known as "Charlotte's Web" that is high in
cannabidiol, which has shown effectiveness in controlling
seizures, while low in the THC ingredient that gets pot users
high.
Sponsors of the reform bill have invited parents, Colorado
growers and other professionals to discuss Charlotte's Web at
the subcommittee meeting. The strain is named for Charlotte
Figi, a Colorado girl whose parents got growers to let them
extract oils from the cannabidiol strain for her seizures.
Florida's petition drive seems likely to become a major
issue in the November gubernatorial election. Morgan is a major
backer and law partner of former Republican Governor Charlie
Crist, who became a Democrat and is running against the state's
Republican Governor, Rick Scott.
If Florida's marijuana petition succeeds, advocates say it
would provide a major boost to national efforts to make
marijuana laws less restrictive.
"It will be a breakthrough in the south, a breakthrough in
one of the most populous states in the country and a
breakthrough in a bellweather state in American politics," said
Ethan Nadelmann, director of the New York-based Drug Alliance
Project, which promotes marijuana legalization and is backed by
billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros.
