MIAMI Jan 27 Florida's Supreme Court approved an initiative to put medical marijuana legalization on the ballot in November in a close 4-3 ruling on Monday.

The ballot petition last week surpassed the 683,000 signatures required to get on the ballot, meaning the measure has cleared all legal hurdles.

Florida's Republican party leadership had opposed wording of the ballot measure saying it was too vague and misleading, warning it would allow almost anyone to obtain marijuana for the slightest medical complaint. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)