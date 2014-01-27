(Adds comment by Scott and Crist)
By Bill Cotterell
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Jan 27 Florida voters will
decide in November whether to legalize medical marijuana after
the state Supreme Court on Monday approved an initiative to put
the measure on the ballot.
Florida's Republican Party leadership had opposed the
wording of the ballot measure, saying it was too vague and
misleading and that it would allow almost anyone to obtain
marijuana for the slightest medical complaint.
A bitterly divided state Supreme Court voted 4-3 on Monday
to allow the medical marijuana initiative to go on the November
ballot, saying it met all legal requirements.
If the petition is backed by 60 percent of voters in
November, Florida would become the first Southern U.S. state to
approve marijuana for medical use, joining 20 other states.
A Quinnipiac University Polling Institute survey late last
year showed 82 percent public support for the amendment if it
was put on the ballot. A constitutional amendment in Florida
requires 60 percent voter approval for adoption.
In an unsigned 44-page ruling, the high court held that the
ballot title and summary wording "are not clearly and
conclusively defective."
It went on to say the proposed amendment gave voters "fair
notice as to the chief purpose and scope of the proposed
amendment, which is to allow a restricted use of marijuana for
certain debilitating medical conditions."
Organizers of the "United for Care" campaign had succeeded
on Friday in topping the signature requirement of 683,000
verified voter petitions from across the state.
"We're obviously thrilled with the results," said Ben
Pollara, campaign manager for the ballot drive. "The voice of
Floridians will finally get to be heard on this issue."
Florida Governor Rick Scott, a Republican, opposes the
initiative, as do the Florida Medical Association and the
Florida Sheriff's Association.
The Florida legislature has refused for years to authorize
medical use of marijuana, although a plan to permit tightly
controlled prescription of a non-euphoric marijuana derivative
known as "Charlotte's Web" for children with epileptic seizures
has gained traction in the House.
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and the state's
Republican leadership filed briefs in the Supreme Court last
year urging the justices to deny the ballot initiative. The
justices do not rule on the wisdom of an amendment, but only
determine whether it deals with a single subject and whether its
ballot summary properly informs the voter of what the proposal
does.
Scott issued a short statement expressing "empathy" for
people battling diseases but said he would vote against the
amendment.
Charlie Crist, a one-time Republican governor of Florida who
is running for the same office against Scott in November as a
Democrat, welcomed the court's decision. "I'm going to vote
for it and I think it's the right thing to do," he said.
STRONG DISSENT
Chief Justice Ricky Polston and Justices Jorge Labarga and
Charles Canady strongly dissented on Monday.
"The summary and title 'hide the ball' and allow this
initiative to 'fly under false colors' regarding the severity of
medical issues that qualify for marijuana use," wrote Polston.
Bondi and legislative attorneys had argued that allowing
doctors to prescribe marijuana when they believe its benefits
outweigh its risks for a patient was overly broad. In oral
arguments in December, Polston said the amendment would allow
doctors to prescribe pot for "stress" and asked whether a
college student worried about final exams might be able to get
marijuana legally.
Backers of the amendment said marijuana would be tightly
controlled and that the proposal would not lead to legalization
of recreational pot smoking.
Jon Mills, a former University of Florida law school dean
defending the ballot language, replied that doctors - and voters
- know the difference between a debilitating "disease," such as
HIV/AIDS, cancer, ALS (also called Lou Gehrig's disease), or
epilepsy, and a "condition" warranting marijuana use.
Canady, a former Republican congressman, focused much of his
dissent on potential conflict with federal drug laws, saying the
ballot was "blatantly deceptive."
The ballot language states that nothing in the amendment
allows illegal marijuana use or violation of federal law.
That cannot be, wrote Canady in a separate dissent.
"The summary states that the proposed amendment 'does not
authorize violation of federal law,' but the truth is that
violations of federal law unquestionably are authorized by the
amendment," he wrote.
(Additional reporting by David Adams; editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Mohammad Zargham)